ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ARX stock opened at C$11.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 48.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.66 and a 1 year high of C$11.95.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.12.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.