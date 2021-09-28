Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.91

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.70 million, a PE ratio of -578.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 23.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

