Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNA. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

ARNA stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

