Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of ARNA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

