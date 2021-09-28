Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) were down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.66). Approximately 6,614,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,408,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.71).

The company has a market cap of £486.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

About Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

