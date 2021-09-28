Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.52 and traded as low as $15.63. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 3,844 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

