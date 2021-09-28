Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Copa worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 130.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 46.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Copa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 7.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 11.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.