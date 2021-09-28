Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Trading Up 8.6%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 195,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 454,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $458,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 1.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 159,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 2,759.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,791 shares during the period. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,975,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 59.1% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

