Asch Market Capitalization Achieves $466,998.53 (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Asch has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Asch has a market capitalization of $466,998.53 and $349.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00065291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00138304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,211.67 or 1.00074076 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.47 or 0.06928504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

