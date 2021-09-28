ASD Market Capitalization Tops $258.08 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $258.08 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00122627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043657 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

