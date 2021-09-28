ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML opened at $835.31 on Tuesday. ASML has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $342.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $811.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

