Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.91.

ASMB stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 445,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.