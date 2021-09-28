Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $264.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

