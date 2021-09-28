Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Assurant reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AIZ traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $159.40. 262,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,275. Assurant has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 55.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

