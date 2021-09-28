Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.41 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

