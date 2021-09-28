Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Athenex by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 53,386 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 22,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Athenex has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $348.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. Research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

