Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given “Hold” Rating at Piper Sandler

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.77.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 600,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

