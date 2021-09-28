Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average is $198.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.11 and a 52 week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

