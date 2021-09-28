Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

APR.UN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.90. 24,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.63 and a twelve month high of C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

