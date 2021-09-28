Aventus Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Aventus has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $155,263.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Aventus coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00122275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.