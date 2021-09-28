AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of AxoGen worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AxoGen by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 88,070.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 125,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after purchasing an additional 113,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.