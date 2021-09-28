Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 603,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,191. Aytu Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

