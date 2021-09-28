Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%.

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 594,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 189.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

