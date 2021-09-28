Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,345 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

