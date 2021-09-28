Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,230 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

