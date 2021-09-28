Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Axos Financial worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

