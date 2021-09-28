Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,821 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OHI opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.