Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.