Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,083 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ERII opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

