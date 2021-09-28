Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,051 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after buying an additional 184,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.21. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

