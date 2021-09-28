Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 578 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day moving average is $234.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.