Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

