Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 3,140,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $63,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

