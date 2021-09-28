Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

