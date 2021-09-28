Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 241,283 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.66% of Fortinet worth $263,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortinet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $300.57 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

