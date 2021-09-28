Bank of Montreal Can Buys 323,684 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $295,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

