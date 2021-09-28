Bank of Montreal Can Has $238.82 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Equinix worth $238,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 233,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $807.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $835.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $774.86. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.