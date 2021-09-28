Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,907 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.80% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $318,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

