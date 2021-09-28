Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 15,150 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.67% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $218,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,477.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,531.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,368.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $958.30 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

