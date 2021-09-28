Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $225,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,036,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.41. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $88.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

