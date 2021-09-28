Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 536 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $117,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

