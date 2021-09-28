Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $122,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after purchasing an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,949,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

