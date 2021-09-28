Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $132.16 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $132,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $153,619,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 123.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,396,000 after buying an additional 405,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.