Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $133.48 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $133,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $509.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.29 and a 1 year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

