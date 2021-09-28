Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 173,741 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.54% of Armstrong World Industries worth $129,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

