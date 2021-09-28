Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 405,170 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $127,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,903 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,185,000 after purchasing an additional 530,252 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.