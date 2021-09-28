Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,455 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $123,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

DECK opened at $382.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.56 and a 200 day moving average of $370.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $214.20 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.