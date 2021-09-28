Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 314,406 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $62,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,192,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of PXD opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.