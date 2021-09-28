Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 822,946 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $96,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

