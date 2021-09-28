Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,447,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,810,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.70% of PPD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPD. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in PPD by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 226,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 178,669 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $67,284,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 772,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after buying an additional 105,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,873,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

